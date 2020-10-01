Steelers Receiver Takes Jab At Titans After Week 4 Game Postponed

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a pretty tough blow Thursday.

Not only did Pittsburgh have its Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, but the Steelers likely lost their bye which was scheduled for Week 8.

It prompted rookie receiver Chase Claypool to voice his opinion, while simultaneously taking a shot at the Titans.

Here’s what he had to say:

A rookie dinner instead of a game this weekend?? Yeah @Titans ima need a reimbursement from y’all.. 😪 — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) October 1, 2020

It’s clear where Claypool is pointing the blame, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel doesn’t fully agree.

“I know there’s gonna be a lot of question about the game, about who’s to blame and where it started,” Vrabel said Wednesday. “Nobody’s to blame. We’re in a pandemic. Unfortunately, things happen.”

The new date of the Steelers-Titans game has not officially been rescheduled.

