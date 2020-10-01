Steelers Receiver Takes Jab At Titans After Week 4 Game Postponed

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a pretty tough blow Thursday.
Not only did Pittsburgh have its Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, but the Steelers likely lost their bye which was scheduled for Week 8.
It prompted rookie receiver Chase Claypool to voice his opinion, while simultaneously taking a shot at the Titans.
Here’s what he had to say:
It’s clear where Claypool is pointing the blame, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel doesn’t fully agree.
“I know there’s gonna be a lot of question about the game, about who’s to blame and where it started,” Vrabel said Wednesday. “Nobody’s to blame. We’re in a pandemic. Unfortunately, things happen.”
The new date of the Steelers-Titans game has not officially been rescheduled.