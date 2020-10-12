Steelers’ Rookie Chase Claypool Posts Tom Brady Meme After Historic Performance

Have a day, Chase Claypool.

The Pittsburgh rookie had quite the Week 5 performance, stepping up to score four touchdowns for the Steelers after teammate Diontae Johnson had an early exit due to injury.

Claypool finished the day with seven receptions for 110 yards and three touchdowns, as well as three carries for six yards and a rushing touchdown.

The wideout made franchise history, too, with his four total touchdowns now the most for a first-year Steelers player. And Clayborn celebrated after the game by posting a pretty funny Tom Brady meme.

Check out some stats from Claypool’s performance:

With 4 TDs, Chase Claypool makes Steelers history pic.twitter.com/pTXJztY4p1 — The Ringer (@ringer) October 11, 2020

.@steelers WR @ChaseClaypool joins Jerry Butler (1979) and Harlon Hill (1954) as the only rookie wide receivers with 4 touchdowns in a single game in @NFL history. https://t.co/l3bvFYSVwI — NFL345 (@NFL345) October 11, 2020

Chase Claypool is just the 6th rookie in NFL history to record 2 Rec TD and a Rush TD in a game.



He joins Kareem Hunt (2017), Joey Galloway (1995), Lynn Cain (1979), Gale Sayers (1965) and Abner Haynes (1960).



H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/9Own5eIUH2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 11, 2020

That’s how you make a name for yourself in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images