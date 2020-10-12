Steelers’ Rookie Chase Claypool Posts Tom Brady Meme After Historic Performance

Have a day, Chase Claypool.
The Pittsburgh rookie had quite the Week 5 performance, stepping up to score four touchdowns for the Steelers after teammate Diontae Johnson had an early exit due to injury.
Claypool finished the day with seven receptions for 110 yards and three touchdowns, as well as three carries for six yards and a rushing touchdown.
The wideout made franchise history, too, with his four total touchdowns now the most for a first-year Steelers player. And Clayborn celebrated after the game by posting a pretty funny Tom Brady meme.
Check out some stats from Claypool’s performance:
That’s how you make a name for yourself in the NFL.