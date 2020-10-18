Steelers Vs. Browns Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

Two interesting teams matchup in Week 6 of the NFL season.

The Cleveland Browns are off to their best start in more than two decades, sitting at a 4-1 record ahead of their matchup against Pittsburgh. And they’ll benefit from the return of Myles Garrett, so seeing him play the Steelers for the first time since the helmet swing incident might bring some drama.

The Steelers are 4-0 entering the home game, but will they remain undefeated after Sunday?

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Online: CBS All Access | FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images