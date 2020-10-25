Steelers Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online, On TV

Who will win this matchup of 5-0 teams?

Are you ready for a potential AFC Championship Game preview?

The Tennessee Titans will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon in a matchup of two 5-0 teams. The Titans are coming off a thrilling overtime win over the Houston Texans, while the Steelers are fresh off a convincing win over the Cleveland Browns.

Which team will remain undefeated? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Titans-Steelers online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

More Football:

NFL Rumors: Where Things Stand With Adam Thielen Trade Speculation

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related