Steelers Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online, On TV

Are you ready for a potential AFC Championship Game preview?

The Tennessee Titans will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon in a matchup of two 5-0 teams. The Titans are coming off a thrilling overtime win over the Houston Texans, while the Steelers are fresh off a convincing win over the Cleveland Browns.

Which team will remain undefeated? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Titans-Steelers online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images