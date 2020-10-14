Stephon Gilmore’s Wife Fires Back At Adam Schefter, Stands By Dinner Claim

Who to believe: Stephon Gilmore’s wife or Adam Schefter?

(A question we never once considered a possibility to exist but nevertheless has become real during the dumbest year of all time.)

Let’s give you the tale of the tape: Schefter last week reported that Gilmore had dinner with Cam Newton shortly before both New England Patriots players tested positive for COVID-19. Gilmore’s wife, Gabrille, recently insisted the dinner never happened, prompting Schefter to stand by his reporting Wednesday morning during an appearance on WEEI.

Here’s Gabrielle’s reaction to Schefter’s reaction:

I’m not going back and forth with anybody. I said what I said 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Gabrielle Gilmore ❥ (@Eneekonese) October 14, 2020

Let’s hope this is the final entry in this back-and-forth.

The Patriots are set to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday. No word yet on whether Gilmore will be active for the Week 6 matchup.

Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots