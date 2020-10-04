Storm Vs. Aces Live Stream: Watch WNBA Finals Game 2 Online

Can the Aces even the series?

The Seattle Storm can put the Las Vegas Aces on the brink of elimination Sunday.

The Storm took the series opener of the 2020 WNBA Finals on Friday. Seattle notched a 93-80 victory on the strength of a stellar performance from Breanna Stewart, who scored a game-high 37 points to go along with 15 rebounds.

The sides will meet Sunday for the second matchup of the best-of-five set. Here’s how to watch Storm vs. Aces Game 2 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Stream: WatchESPN

