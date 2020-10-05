Suspended NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Pens Essay Addressing Use Of Racial Slur

Say what you will about Kyle Larson, but he’s saying and doing all the right things.

The 28-year-old remains suspended by NASCAR for his use of a racial slur during an iRacing event in April. Larson opened up in August in an interview with the Associated Press, but on Sunday shared a personal essay offering his first public comments on the controversy.

Here are some notable excerpts:

“I was rightly suspended by NASCAR and fired from my job with a top-tier team. … The N-word is not mine to use. It cannot be part of my vocabulary.”

“Anger came at me from all angles. Being labeled a racist has hurt the most, but I brought that on myself. What I didn’t expect, though, were all the people who, despite their disappointment in what I did, made the choice to not give up on me. It motivates me to repay their faith by working harder, not giving up on myself, and making sure something positive comes from the harm I caused.”

“I want them to know that words do matter. Apologizing for your mistakes matters. Accountability matters. Forgiveness matters. Treating others with respect matters. I will not stop listening and learning, but for me now, it’s about action – doing the right things, being a part of the solution and writing a new chapter that my children will be proud to read.”

Larson has not been reinstated by NASCAR officials.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images