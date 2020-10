This one — quite literally — was a photo finish.

The 145th Preakness Stakes was run Saturday afternoon, and it ended in epic fashion. Swiss Skydiver claimed victory, but Kentucky Derby winner Authentic made it quite a race.

The two horses were neck-and-neck as they pulled away from the pack after rounding the final corner. It was too close to call at first, but Swiss Skydiver ultimately won by a nose.

Check it out:

THE FILLY WINS IT IN A PHOTO FINISH!!!



Swiss Skydiver wins the @PreaknessStakes! pic.twitter.com/LqLEJZC1eh — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 3, 2020

What an INCREDIBLE way to end this Triple Crown season!



Swiss Skydiver pulls off a historic win at the 145th @PreaknessStakes 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NLgpxP8LcT — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 3, 2020

What a way to end the Triple Crown.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images