Taylor Hall Signs One-Year Contract With Buffalo Sabres In Free Agency

Jack Eichel has made it very clear to the Buffalo Sabres that he wants to win in the NHL, and preferably sooner rather than later.

And the team made sure to show their star they’re listening, landing one of the most coveted free agents on the market.

The Sabres on Sunday announced the signing of former Arizona Coyotes left winger to a one-year deal worth $8 million in a release.

With the move, Buffalo gains a Hart Memorial Trophy winner, NHL All-Star and former No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft.