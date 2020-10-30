Teddy Bridgewater Injury: Panthers QB Exits After Brutal Hit Warrants Ejection

Teddy Bridgewater is going to be a bit sore in the morning.

The Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback exited the game in the third quarter of the team’s “Thursday Night Football” contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

He was ruled as “questionable to return” after clearing concussion protocol, per team reporter Myles Simmons.

Teddy Bridgewater cleared concussion protocol but has a neck injury. His return is questionable. #Panthers — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) October 30, 2020

Bridgewater’s injury came after a brutal hit from Falcons pass-rusher Charles Harris. Harris was ejected for the hit on Bridgewater, who was going to the ground with his back turned to Harris, and was seen having trainers rub his neck on the FOX broadcast.

You can watch the video here.

P.J. Walker replaced Bridgewater for the remainder of the drive, which concluded with a field goal to cut Carolina’s deficit to 19-17. Bridgewater was seen throwing passes on the sideline shortly after, but did not return for the following drive.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images