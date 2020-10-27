Testy Jerry Jones Clashes With Radio Host Over Mike McCarthy Question

Is Mike McCarthy on the hot seat in Dallas?
No, and nor should be, according to Jerry Jones.
The ever-passionate Cowboys owner defended his head coach Tuesday morning during a testy interview on KRLD-FM’s “Shan and RJ” show. Jones, clearly aggravated when host Shan Shariff asked whether the 2-5 Cowboys have a leadership void, did his best to squash any talk of Dallas considering a coaching change.
“Well, shut up and let me answer. No,” Jones said, as transcribed by USA TODAY’s Jori Epstein. ” … You’re not asking me that. I gave you the answer. When I go into the locker room, there’s no leadership void in my eyes. Now, that’s your answer. Let’s move on.”
Here are more of Jones’ remarks:
And here’s an audio clip from the interview:
Considering how long Jones stubbornly refused to move on from Jason Garrett, we tend to believe his defense of McCarthy is genuine.
However, he soon might be forced into a change of heart. All indications are that some Cowboys players aren’t in love with the McCarthy-led coaching staff.