Testy Jerry Jones Clashes With Radio Host Over Mike McCarthy Question

Is Mike McCarthy on the hot seat in Dallas?

No, and nor should be, according to Jerry Jones.

The ever-passionate Cowboys owner defended his head coach Tuesday morning during a testy interview on KRLD-FM’s “Shan and RJ” show. Jones, clearly aggravated when host Shan Shariff asked whether the 2-5 Cowboys have a leadership void, did his best to squash any talk of Dallas considering a coaching change.

“Well, shut up and let me answer. No,” Jones said, as transcribed by USA TODAY’s Jori Epstein. ” … You’re not asking me that. I gave you the answer. When I go into the locker room, there’s no leadership void in my eyes. Now, that’s your answer. Let’s move on.”

Here are more of Jones’ remarks:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan he expects to "change some personnel" to address issues. Run D a big problem. Jerry glad Mike McCarthy at helm.



"I got my man." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 27, 2020

Jerry Jones to @1053thefan on Mike McCarthy: "We wanted someone that in case the you-know-what hit the fan, that had the credibility and doability to stand strong and tall as head coach. He’s doing that. He’s doing that in the face of adversity." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 27, 2020

Jerry Jones ends interview acknowledging he was "abrupt" & "this certainly isn't my most tactful time, you might say. I’m disappointed for our fans…I can't tell you how disappointed I am."



Also: "There’s an old adage. Don’t piss an old man off with little money. He’ll get you." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 27, 2020

And here’s an audio clip from the interview:

Considering how long Jones stubbornly refused to move on from Jason Garrett, we tend to believe his defense of McCarthy is genuine.

However, he soon might be forced into a change of heart. All indications are that some Cowboys players aren’t in love with the McCarthy-led coaching staff.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmon/USA TODAY Sports Images