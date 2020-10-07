Texans’ J.J. Watt Responds To ‘Player Revolt’; Excited For Fresh Start

J.J. Watt had his name thrown around Wednesday when reports surfaced about the Houston Texans defensive end leading a “player revolt” prior to the firing of head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien.

O’Brien, who spent six seasons in the Texans organization, was fired from both positions Monday. The Texans are 0-4 on the season with the highest payroll in the league.

Watt, however, wouldn’t dive deeper into the reported “revolt” during a Wednesday media availability. Instead, the five-time All-Pro said he “appreciated” and was “thankful” for O’Brien’s tenure with the team.

“You’re trying to get me to down a road here … and we won four division titles in six years,” Watt said, per NFL Network’s James Palmer. “The one that I will always say about Bill O’Brien is he always stood up for his players.”

Watt did, however, express that he was looking forward to a “fresher start” and added there was an “energy and excitement” as the team looks to earn their first win of the season Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

