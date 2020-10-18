Texans Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

Both the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans found success in Week 5, but only one will continue that in Week 6.

The Titans will host the Texans at LP Stadium on Sunday as they look to extend their undefeated streak this season. Houston, on the other hand, just claimed their first win of the season last week with a 30-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Which team will end up on top? Tune in to find out.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

