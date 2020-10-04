Vikings Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch Week 4 NFL Game Online

One team will pick up their first victory of the season Sunday in Houston.

The 0-3 Texans are set to host the 0-3 Minnesota Vikings in a Week 4 matchup between two disappointing teams. Despite the poor records, both squads feature plenty of talent that should make for an entertaining game.

Or maybe Kirk Cousins will check down a million times and Bill O’Brien will screw a milling things up. We’ll see.

Here’s how to watch Texans vs. Vikings online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

