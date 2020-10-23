The Athletic’s Jay King Joins ‘NESN After Hours’ To Talk Celtics Trade Targets

Will the Boston Celtics make any large splashes this offseason?

After falling two wins short of the 2020 NBA Finals, the Celtics have some decisions to make.

Budding star forward Jayson Tatum is eligible for the first contract extension of his career, while Gordon Hayward also has a max player option on the table to return.

Another question surrounding the C’s since leaving the bubble is whether or not an upgrade at the center position could be on the horizon.

The Athletic’s Jay King joined “NESN After Hours” on Thursday night to discuss a few options if the Celtics plan to shake up the front court.

To hear what he had to say about Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, check out the video above presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images