This Bill Belichick Quote Underscores One Of Patriots’ Biggest Problems

Third-round draft pick Devin Asiasi played a career-high 42.1 percent of offensive snaps — and saw his playing time increase after Izzo lost a third-quarter fumble — but still is waiting to receive his first NFL target.

Fellow third-rounder Dalton Keene again was inactive, sitting out as a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game. He has yet to make his Patriots debut.

Through five games, that trio has combined for six catches on 11 targets for 87 yards and no touchdowns — all by Izzo, who’s played 81.6 percent of offensive snaps thus far after being exiled from the gameday roster for the second half of 2019.

That’s a problem. And not a new one.

Last season — New England’s first without Rob Gronkowski — the Patriots’ tight end group of Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse, Izzo and, briefly, Eric Tomlinson ranked dead last in the NFL in receptions.

Six weeks into the 2020 campaign, this current group ranks … dead last in the NFL in receptions.

Twelve teams have 30 or more. All but seven have 20-plus. Thirty-one of the 32 have at least 10. The Patriots have six.

Receptions by tight ends this season:

Eagles 47

49ers 46

Raiders 44

Titans 41

Chiefs 39

Bucs 36

Browns 35

Giants 31

Texans 31

Bears 30

Cowboys 30

Rams 30

Colts 29

Ravens 29

Dolphins 27

Broncos 26

Chargers 25

Seahawks 25

Bengals 24

Jaguars 23

Steelers 22

Falcons 22

Lions 22

Packers 22

Vikings 20

Jets 19

Washington 19

Saints 17

Cardinals 15

Bills 14

Panthers 10

Patriots 6

Since Gronkowski played his final game in a Patriots uniform in Super Bowl LIII, New England tight ends have caught more than three passes just once (four, by Watson in Week 9 last season) and surpassed 50 receiving yards just once (52, by Watson in Week 11). They’ve scored just two touchdowns in 22 games.

If the Patriots want to maintain their long-held status as an AFC contender, they need more from this unit, especially since their wide receivers haven’t looked capable of carrying their passing attack.

What’s the fix? Some contributions from their two rookies would be a good start.

Tight end is one of the more difficult positions to learn in the NFL, and Asiasi and Keene shouldn’t have been expected to immediately become the 2020 version of Gronk and Aaron Hernandez, especially with no spring practice or preseason games. But the Patriots need to start getting at least some production out of these players, both of whom they traded up to select.

Belichick declined to offer specifics Monday when asked about Asiasi, who looked like the more pro-ready prospect coming out of Chip Kelly’s UCLA scheme.

“I think all of our young players are getting better,” Belichick said on WEEI. “We’ll take it game by game, week by week and see how it goes.”

If Asiasi and/or Keene isn’t ready to be involved in the passing game, then New England should acquire a veteran tight end ahead of the Nov. 3 trade deadline. David Njoku, who reportedly wants out of Cleveland, is one option.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images