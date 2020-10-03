This Cam Newton Quote Is Kind Of Ironic After Patriots QB’s Positive Test

As you’ve certainly heard by now, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19. The organization confirmed the signal-caller’s positive test with a statement Saturday.

It’s also led to the Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs, previously scheduled for Sunday, being tentatively postponed to Monday or Tuesday.

It certainly caught New England fans, and maybe even the Patriots organization, by surprise… especially after a specific quote during Newton’s media availability Thursday.

The specific exchange started when a reporter asked Newton if he’s felt welcomed by the New England fans, to which he responded:

“That’s a loaded question. I’ve felt extremely welcome, but as far as the in-person fans, I haven’t, and for obvious reasons. But everywhere I go around town, it’s just been so much love,” Newton said.

Newton was later asked a follow up about if he has been able to check out the Boston/Providence area, to which he responded:

“Thanks to Dolla Bill (head coach Bill Belichick) and the ole Micky D’s (offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels), I’ve had my plate full,” Newton said, humorously. “So, I haven’t been able to get out much. But that’s on my bucket list for sure.”

While we may be reading into the situation (we probably are), it’s still ironic those quotes came two days before Newton’s positive test result.

Newton was placed on the Patriots’ reserve/COVID-19 list, and will not be active for the game against the Chiefs on Tuesday, if it is even played.

NESN’s Doug Kyed reported Saturday the Patriots intend to start quarterback Brian Hoyer (not Jarrett Stidham) should they face the Chiefs in a Week 4 contest.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images