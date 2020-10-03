This Julian Edelman Quote Shows Patriots Receiver Ready To Face Chiefs

Julian Edelman has played in a number of big football games for the New England Patriots.

And during that time the veteran receiver has learned, especially of late, anytime the Patriots are facing head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, there’s a lot on the line.

Edelman is taking that mindset into Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the unbeaten Chiefs (3-0).

“I mean, if you like competition, this is the game you want to play in,” Edelman told reporters Friday. “This is the defending champs. They’re a very good football team on three sides of the ball. This is what you play the game for.”

While Kansas City has been led by Mahomes and the offense, New England is well aware of the challenges their defense presents.