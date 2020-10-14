This Report Suggests Bill Belichick Isn’t Messing Around With COVID-19

Bill Belichick isn’t about to sit around and watch COVID-19 derail his team’s season.
The Patriots have been dealt some adversity by the coronavirus, which thus far has infected four players on the roster and forced the rescheduling of two games.
But a recent tweet from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi should assure New England fans that Belichick is doing everything he can to ensure his team reacts appropriately to the issues presented by the pandemic.
Take a look:
Encouraging.
The Patriots returned to Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. They are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.