This Tweet From Ex-Patriots Star Will Resonate With New England Fans

Through the first two weeks of the season, it sure seemed as though quarterback was going to be a strength for the New England Patriots.

Over the last three games, however, it’s been a glaring weakness.

Cam Newton once again struggled in the Patriots’ Week 7 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. Newton completed 9 of 15 pass attempts for 98 yards with three interceptions before he was replaced by Jarrett Stidham at the start of the fourth quarter.

Former Patriots safety Lawyer Milloy was plugged into the game, as evidence by his series of live tweets. Milloy lamented New England’s lousy quarterback play, a sentiment that surely is felt across the Foxboro Faithful.

Newton’s predecessor in New England, on the other hand, looked pretty darn good Sunday. Tom Brady had his way with the Las Vegas Raiders defense, which included a touchdown pass to fellow ex-Patriot Rob Gronkowski.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images