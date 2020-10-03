Timeline Changes For Patriots Returning Off IR After Week 4 Postponement

The New England Patriots will have at least two more days to decide whether they want to activate two players off of injured reserve after the postponement of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to Cam Newton’s positive COVID-19 test result.

The NFL currently plans to reschedule the Patriots’ Week 4 matchup with the Chiefs for Monday or Tuesday after New England’s starting QB received a positive test result.

If the Patriots had played Sunday, as originally scheduled, then they would have had to activate running back Damien Harris and/or wide receiver Gunner Olszewski by Saturday at 4 p.m. The Patriots did not make those moves Saturday.

If the Patriots play Monday, then those activations would have to be made Monday by 4 p.m. If the Patriots play Tuesday, then those moves could be made as late as Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Harris and Olszewski practiced all week with the Patriots. Both players were placed on injured reserve prior to Week 1.