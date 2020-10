The Tennessee Titans made headlines this week in the NFL.

The Titans were the first team to report a positive COVID-19 test since the regular season began. And now it’s being reported their bus driver in Minnesota also has tested positive.

It’s unknown if the virus was passed on to the Titans from the bus driver, but it also was the same bus the Houston Astros traveled.

