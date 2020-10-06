Tom Brady Continues To Make Headlines In Tampa Bay After Hot Start To 2020

Tom Brady has shined so far in Florida.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has lit up the field so far to start the season. Through four games, the Bucs are 3-1 with Brady throwing for an impressive 1,122 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Brady also has been trending on Twitter lately in response to the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup, Miami Heat being in the NBA Finals and the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins competing in the MLB postseason.

