Tom Brady Deflects When Asked About Fourth Down Play In Loss Vs. Bears

Tom Brady did his best Bill Belichick impersonation following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears on “Thursday Night Football.”

It came as the Buccaneers quarterback deflected from answering a reporter’s question during his postgame media availability Thursday.

Brady, the longtime New England Patriot, was asked if he did, in fact, know what down it was on the team’s final offensive play. The question was prompted due to Brady’s on-field, non-verbal cues following the incompletion.

Tom Brady seemed to think that 4th down play was 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/SHVbMrG3Ma — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 9, 2020

When his fourth down pass to tight end Cameron Brate fell incomplete, Brady motioned something with four fingers up, and talked to the referee on the field, almost as if he didn’t know the Tampa Bay possession was over. It prompted quite the firestorm on Twitter.

Well, after the game, a reporter questioned the play — fourth-and-six from the Tampa 41 yard line with 33 seconds left — and flat out asked if Brady had known it was fourth down.

“Yeah, I knew we needed a chunk, and I was thinking about more yardage and, you know, it was just bad execution,” Brady responded, dancing around the question, as seen on ESPN. “We had a great opportunity there. Just didn’t execute when we needed to.”

It’s certainly not something New England fans are accustomed to seeing from the six-time Super Bowl champion signal-caller.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images