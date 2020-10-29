Tom Brady Makes Buccaneers History As NFC Offensive Player Of The Month

It was only a matter of time before Tom Brady made history again.

The NFL named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October on Thursday, the team announced in a press release. Brady becomes the first Buccaneers player to garner the Offensive Player of the Month honor and extends his NFL record for Player of the Month Awards to 11.

Brady completed 105 of his 159 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns, with only just one interception and a 110.0 passer rating over four October games. The Bucs went 3-1 in the month and lead the NFC South with a 5-2 record.

Brady also becomes just the fourth NFL quarterback to win AFC and NFC Offensive Player of the Month awards, joining joining Warren Moon, Boomer Esiason and Vinny Testaverde.

The NFL named Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September. Brady’s Player of the month honor marks the second multiple Bucs players won either offensive or defensive monthly awards in the same season, with it last taking place in 2002.

