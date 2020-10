Tom Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay and the cities’ teams began to thrive.

The Tampa Bay Lightning claimed the NHL’s Stanley Cup, the Buccaneers sit atop the NFC South and the Rays begin their quest for the World Series championship Tuesday night.

So it only was right Brady narrated the hype video prior to Game 1, right?

Well, he did just that. Check it out:

I know what I’ll be watching tonight…and who I’ll be cheering for 😉. Let’s go @RaysBaseball…bring it home! pic.twitter.com/SLd0tmS7Z7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 20, 2020

First pitch is set for 8:11 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images