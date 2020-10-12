Tom Brady Puts Spin On Own Meme To Congratulate ‘Old Guy’ LeBron James

Father Time took a loss Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers put the finishing touches on a championship season with their Game 6 win over the Miami Heat. NBA Finals MVP honors were given to 35-year-old LeBron James, who became the second-oldest player in league history to claim the award. With his 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists Sunday, James also became the oldest player to record a triple-double in the Finals.

Congratulatory messages for James flooded in after the Lakers notched their 17th title in franchise history. Among those who saluted the future Hall of Famer was Tom Brady, who put a spin on his current viral photo in a tweet Tuesday.

Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy! pic.twitter.com/mm0fylMbS7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 12, 2020

James’ Lakers likely will enter the 2020-21 NBA season — which will be the superstar’s 18th in the league — among the favorites for the next title. As for Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they clearly have some work to do if they want to become a leading Super Bowl LV contender.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images