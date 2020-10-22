Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski (Kinda) Make World Series Game 2 Appearance

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were on hand Wednesday night in Texas to support the Tampa Bay Rays … sort of.

Cardboard cutouts of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and tight end were in the Globe Life Field stands during Game 2 of the World Series. The duo was placed next to one another, presumably in support of the Tampa Bay Rays over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

You can see them in a photo ESPN Dominican Republic shared Wednesday night.

Brady raised eyebrows around the sports world earlier this week by proclaiming his support for the Rays in the Fall Classic after years of supporting the Boston Red Sox in New England.

Although Brady and Gronk probably didn’t have anything to do with their Game 2 cutouts, someone probably was having some fun and adding fuel to the fire by putting them in stands.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images