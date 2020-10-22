Tony Gonsolin’s Game 2 Start For Dodgers Was Among Shortest In World Series History

Tony Gonsolin’s start during Game 2 of the World Series lasted just 1 1/3 inning, an appearance so short we have to go back quite a ways to find one remotely close.

The Dodgers pitcher was removed Wednesday after allowing one earned run on one hit and a walk against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays’ first-inning run came off the bat of Brandon Lowe, who connected on a solo blast.

Gonsolin’s outing, though, made history, and not in a good way.

It was the shortest World Series start where a pitcher wasn’t removed due to injury since 1947.

Gotta go wayyy back to find a start as short as Gonsolin's without an injury and only 1 run allowed: Brooklyn's Harry Taylor, Game 4 in 1947 (the Bill Bevens near no-hitter game). https://t.co/7cGICkQSsh — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) October 22, 2020

Taylor, back during Game 4 in 1947, gave up a run on two hits with a walk before being pulled.

