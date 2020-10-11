Torey Krug Delivers Friendly Parting Jab To Brad Marchand On Instagram Story

Torey Krug’s time in Boston is over, but it appears his friendly social media feud with Brad Marchand isn’t.

The duo is notorious for ripping each other over the silliest things — especially their height — via Twitter and Instagram. And Saturday was no different.

Krug on Friday agreed to terms with the St. Louis Blues after nine seasons with the Bruins. He bid the B’s farewell on social media the next day and delivered a parting jab to Marchand in the process.

Check it out:

Krug signed a seven-year deal with the Blues.

