Blues’ Torey Krug Reacts To Matt Grzelcyk’s New Contract With Bruins

Just over a week after Torey Krug left Boston in free agency, the Bruins signed a homegrown blueliner to a long-term deal.

The Bruins on Saturday announced they’d signed Matt Grzelcyk to a four-year contract. Grzelcyk, a third-round pick by the B’s in 2012, avoided arbitration by signing a deal that’s worth $14.75 million in total.

Shortly after news of Grzelcyk’s new contract broke, Krug took to Twitter to congratulate his former teammate.

So happy for @Matt_Grzelcyk5 He has earned everything that has come his way. Great friend and a great person. 🎯 💨 pic.twitter.com/jChYPb8QXu — Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) October 17, 2020

It proved to be an active weekend on social media for Krug, who signed a seven-year deal with the St. Louis Blues at the turn of NHL free agency. The veteran defenseman on Sunday bid farewell to Boston and shared some of his favorite photos from his Bruins tenure.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images