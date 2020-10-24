Torey Krug Reminisces About 2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Hit On Rob Thomas

It was the hit heard around the world.

You probably remember where you were when Torey Krug barreled into Rob Thomas during the Boston Bruins’ 2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues.

It was pretty memorable with Krug going up ice bucketless and his hair getting plenty of attention on the hit.

But now Krug is a member of the Blues after beginning his NHL career with the Bruins. So, naturally, the hit has come up with Thomas even tweeting about it.

Krug was asked about the infamous hit Friday during a video interview.