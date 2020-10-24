Torey Krug Reminisces About 2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Hit On Rob Thomas

It was the hit heard around the world.
You probably remember where you were when Torey Krug barreled into Rob Thomas during the Boston Bruins’ 2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues.
It was pretty memorable with Krug going up ice bucketless and his hair getting plenty of attention on the hit.
But now Krug is a member of the Blues after beginning his NHL career with the Bruins. So, naturally, the hit has come up with Thomas even tweeting about it.
Krug was asked about the infamous hit Friday during a video interview.
“To be honest, that was my matchup the whole series, Krug said, via the Blues. “And going toe-to-toe with that (David Perron) was a battle. We had our fair-share of battles. I was chasing him up ice. I was going after him and then I saw he was changing and I feel bad for Rob there. The situation presented itself and that’s what happened.”
Thomas then joined in on the call and was asked if he thought it was a clean hit.
“Yeah. I mean I think it was fine,” he said. “I don’t think there was anything wrong with it. It’s playoff hockey.”
It was a pretty awesome interaction. Check out the full clip below:
Nice to see these two getting along.