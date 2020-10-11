Torey Krug Responds To David Pastrnak’s Farewell With Relatable GIF

Want to know how Bruins players feel about Torey Krug? Just follow them on social media.
As you surely have heard by now, Krug on Friday left Boston to sign a seven-year deal with the St. Louis Blues. The move prompted a slew of reactions from Krug’s now-ex-teammates, including David Pastrnak, who bid his friend farewell with a simple tweet.
Here’s how Krug responded:
Bruins fans surely can relate.
The B’s on Saturday made a significant move to add secondary scoring in Craig Smith. It remains to be seen how they intend to replace Krug on the blue line.