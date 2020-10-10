Torey Krug Sad To Leave Boston After Agreeing To Terms With Blues

The Torey Krug era officially is over in Boston.

The defenseman agreed to terms on a seven-year deal with the St. Louis Blues on Friday after spending his first nine seasons with the Bruins.

Krug came to the B’s as an undrafted rookie, and talked about his emotions in leaving the team that presented him an opportunity.

“It’s very hard,” he said, via Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan. “It’s sad that I have to leave a city that gave me an opportunity. … It’s emotional to talk about.”

Krug amassed 67 goals and 270 assists in 523 games for the Bruins.