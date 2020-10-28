Twitter Celebrates 16th Anniversary Of Red Sox’s 2004 World Series

The Boston Red Sox made history 16 years ago.

Boston fans had longed to hear it, and after 86 years the Red Sox eradicated the Curse of the Bambino and took down the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2004 World Series.

In honor of the 16th anniversary, Twitter celebrated the squad Tuesday with members of the teams even getting involved.

From Keith Foulke, to Curt Schilling and Lenny DiNardo everyone had something to say about the historic win.

