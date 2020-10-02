Twitter Crushes Jets After ‘Thursday Night Football’ Loss Vs. Broncos

The New York Jets had a one-point lead in the fourth quarter and completely blew it down the stretch as the Denver Broncos emerged with a 37-28 win during “Thursday Night Football.”
The Jets move to 0-4 on the season while the 1-3 Broncos claim their first win of the season.
It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Twitter, who consistently criticized the Jets and their coaching staff throughout the contest, had plenty of reaction to the final result.
Here’s what some had to say:
And then there were those about Adam Gase and the Jets coaching staff:
Yeah, it was yet another brutal display from the Jets.