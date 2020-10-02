Twitter Crushes Jets After ‘Thursday Night Football’ Loss Vs. Broncos

The New York Jets had a one-point lead in the fourth quarter and completely blew it down the stretch as the Denver Broncos emerged with a 37-28 win during “Thursday Night Football.”

The Jets move to 0-4 on the season while the 1-3 Broncos claim their first win of the season.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Twitter, who consistently criticized the Jets and their coaching staff throughout the contest, had plenty of reaction to the final result.

Here’s what some had to say:

It's just been that kind of year for the Jets. pic.twitter.com/far1n1GNzY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2020

The Jets are an unmitigated disaster — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 2, 2020

The #Jets could not be funnier. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) October 2, 2020

RT if the Jets need a new head coach



LIKE if the Jets need a new head coach pic.twitter.com/NvppILIu3G — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 2, 2020

Who’s the worst team in the NFL? pic.twitter.com/WxNImHj2uV — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 2, 2020

And then there were those about Adam Gase and the Jets coaching staff:

The Jets are really poorly coached. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 2, 2020

The Jets might be the most undisciplined team I've ever seen. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 2, 2020

Adam Gase never cared about penalties with the Dolphins and still doesn't with the Jets. Consistency is the hallmark. — Dave Hyde (@davehydesports) October 2, 2020

The Jets may want to fire Gregg Williams before they fire Adam Gase. This is some pathetic defense — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 2, 2020

Jets have committed FOUR personal foul penalties in the first half. NYJ with a total of nine penalties. #DENvsNYJ #TakeFlight — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 2, 2020

Yeah, it was yet another brutal display from the Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images