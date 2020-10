The Dodgers got Game 3 of the National League Championship Series off to a wild start.

After dropping the first two games of the series to the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles recorded a whopping 11 runs (!) in the first inning alone. The Dodgers tacked on another four unanswered runs across the next two innings.

Obviously, Twitter took notice. And, just like L.A., it erupted.

When you see the Dodgers-Braves score… ­čś│ pic.twitter.com/rbSSNFXuWz — PTI (@PTI) October 14, 2020

Where were you when the Dodgers won 99-0? — C├ęspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 14, 2020

The Dodgers appear angry at the baseball tonight. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) October 14, 2020

Live look-in at Game 3 of the NLCS. pic.twitter.com/oBpZaza3AL — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) October 14, 2020

THE DODGERS HAVE 11 IN THE 1ST. pic.twitter.com/Y0n1HJgNAD — theScore (@theScore) October 14, 2020

Dodgers Game 1 & 2: * lose *



Dodgers Game 3: pic.twitter.com/VlWiiUCzrb — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 14, 2020

the suite life of max and cody pic.twitter.com/DsHzww7TE1 — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 14, 2020

And just like that, the Dodgers have life.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images