Twitter Had Hilarious Reactions To Pablo Sandoval Playing For Braves In NLCS

Pablo Sandoval made an appearance in the Atlanta Braves’ thrilling Game 1 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

But apparently, many didn’t even realize he still was playing in Major League Baseball, let alone the National League Championship Series.

Sandoval and the Braves agreed to a deal in September, and the infielder made the postseason roster. But that all was forgotten until he came to the plate in the eighth inning.

Pablo Sandoval plays for Atlanta, I have learned — Andy McCullough (@ByMcCullough) October 13, 2020

Based on my feed, I was not the only one that had no idea Pablo Sandoval played for Atlanta. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 13, 2020

PABLO SANDOVAL IS PLAYING 3RD BASE IN THE 2020 NLCS. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. — LOLKNBR (@LOLKNBR) October 13, 2020

Raise your hand if you knew Pablo Sandoval was on the Braves. — Mike Oz (@mikeoz) October 13, 2020

“Wait Pablo Sandoval is on the Braves?”

– literally the entire country at the same time — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) October 13, 2020

And, naturally, there were some fun facts that came along with Sandoval’s appearance.

Braves OBP leaders, all-time in postseason:



Pablo Sandoval, 1.000

Everyone else — Jacob Pomrenke (@buckweaver) October 13, 2020

Pablo Sandoval has never played in a postseason in which his club didn't win the World Series. Just sayin — Manny Randhawa (@MannyOnMLB) October 13, 2020

Braves runs before Pablo Sandoval entered the game: 1



Braves runs after Pablo Sandoval entered the game: 4 pic.twitter.com/KeVD7Oef1Y — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) October 13, 2020

The Braves have never lost a playoff game in which Pablo Sandoval has appeared. 🐼🐼🐼 #MixItUp — Wayne Cavadi (@UofDWayne) October 13, 2020

Sandoval and the Braves look to go up 2-0 on the Dodgers on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images