Twitter Had Hilarious Reactions To Pablo Sandoval Playing For Braves In NLCS

Pablo Sandoval made an appearance in the Atlanta Braves’ thrilling Game 1 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.
But apparently, many didn’t even realize he still was playing in Major League Baseball, let alone the National League Championship Series.
Sandoval and the Braves agreed to a deal in September, and the infielder made the postseason roster. But that all was forgotten until he came to the plate in the eighth inning.
And, naturally, there were some fun facts that came along with Sandoval’s appearance.
Sandoval and the Braves look to go up 2-0 on the Dodgers on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. ET.