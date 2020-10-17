Twitter Had Plenty Of Jokes About Dodgers, Braves Having Will Smith On Their Team

It’s not every day a team features a player with the same name. But that happened Friday night.
The Atlanta Braves had pitcher Will Smith on the mound in the sixth inning of Game 5 of the National League Championships. The Los Angeles Dodgers, meanwhile, had catcher Will Smith at the plate with two men on and his team down 2-1.
And it was catcher Will Smith who came away victorious with a three-run blast to give the Dodgers the 4-2 lead.
Naturally, Twitter enjoyed the duo having the same name.
It also was the first time a pitcher and batter faced off against one another with the same name.
So, that’s pretty neat.
L.A. must win in order to keep its postseason hopes alive.