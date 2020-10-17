Twitter Had Plenty Of Jokes About Dodgers, Braves Having Will Smith On Their Team

It’s not every day a team features a player with the same name. But that happened Friday night.

The Atlanta Braves had pitcher Will Smith on the mound in the sixth inning of Game 5 of the National League Championships. The Los Angeles Dodgers, meanwhile, had catcher Will Smith at the plate with two men on and his team down 2-1.

And it was catcher Will Smith who came away victorious with a three-run blast to give the Dodgers the 4-2 lead.

Will Smith vs. Will Smith.



Advantage, Will Smith. 😱 pic.twitter.com/RxjuhY5hek — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2020

Naturally, Twitter enjoyed the duo having the same name.