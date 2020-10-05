Twitter Had Predictable Reaction After Bill O’Brien Fired From Texans

Houston fans don't seem too bummed about the development

Houston Texans head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien reportedly has been fired from both positions.

And while the Texans’ 0-4 start to the 2020 campaign may have been the final straw, it seems like many believe it’s been a long time coming.

O’Brien has been responsible for some mind-blowing personnel decisions, most recently trading away All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. As a coach, he recorded a 52-48 regular-season record with a 2-4 playoff résumé in Houston.

As you may have guessed, Monday’s news was met with some hilarious, and kind of predictable, responses on Twitter. Here’s what some had to say:

It seems the firing of O’Brien already has caused the rumor mill to spin with regards to a pair of New England Patriots staff members.

