Twitter Had Predictable Reaction After Bill O’Brien Fired From Texans

Houston Texans head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien reportedly has been fired from both positions.

And while the Texans’ 0-4 start to the 2020 campaign may have been the final straw, it seems like many believe it’s been a long time coming.

O’Brien has been responsible for some mind-blowing personnel decisions, most recently trading away All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. As a coach, he recorded a 52-48 regular-season record with a 2-4 playoff résumé in Houston.

As you may have guessed, Monday’s news was met with some hilarious, and kind of predictable, responses on Twitter. Here’s what some had to say:

It seems the firing of O’Brien already has caused the rumor mill to spin with regards to a pair of New England Patriots staff members.

