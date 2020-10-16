Twitter Had Predictable Reaction To Clayton Kershaw’s NLCS Game 4 Outing

A tale as old as time: Clayton Kershaw struggling in the Major League Baseball postseason.
The Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitched fine during Thursday’s National League Championship Series Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves. But fine wasn’t good enough.
Kershaw was tagged for four earned runs on seven hits and four strikeouts.
The southpaw’s postseason struggles long have been documented. So once Kershaw was removed in the sixth inning, Twitter (naturally) had plenty to say.
What’s more, Kershaw never had lost a start to the Braves heading into Thursday’s matchup.