Twitter Had Predictable Reaction To Clayton Kershaw’s NLCS Game 4 Outing

A tale as old as time: Clayton Kershaw struggling in the Major League Baseball postseason.

The Los Angeles Dodgers ace pitched fine during Thursday’s National League Championship Series Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves. But fine wasn’t good enough.

Kershaw was tagged for four earned runs on seven hits and four strikeouts.

The southpaw’s postseason struggles long have been documented. So once Kershaw was removed in the sixth inning, Twitter (naturally) had plenty to say.

Sad postseason Kershaw is in full effect. pic.twitter.com/eVOuamLBdj — 𝗧𝗔𝗬𝗟𝗢𝗥 𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗨𝗫 (@tayfieux) October 16, 2020

Clayton Kershaw postseason agony checklist



✅ Offense gives him little help

✅ Manager leaves him in too long

✅ Bullpen allows inherited runner(s) to score

✅ Final line that looks bad — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) October 16, 2020

Clayton Kershaw after another postseason start pic.twitter.com/mFvDvkuiX5 — Matt Lively (@mattblively) October 16, 2020

Sad Kershaw is back for another October. Nature is healing, you guys. pic.twitter.com/zXWIaSDZJf — LOLKNBR (@LOLKNBR) October 16, 2020

The Dodgers forcing Kershaw to do this every October is one of the cruelest things I’ve ever witnessed in sports — Čöłęÿ Mīçk (@ColeyMick) October 16, 2020

What’s more, Kershaw never had lost a start to the Braves heading into Thursday’s matchup.

