Twitter Predictably Reacted To News Of Bucs’ Reported Deal With Antonio Brown

In case you haven’t heard, Antonio Brown reportedly is in agreement on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 32-year-old could make his debut — if the deal becomes official — in Week 9 after serving his eight-game suspension.
Brown also adds another weapon for Tom Brady, who reportedly was the “driving force” in helping the two sides reach a deal. The duo also played together in one game with the New England Patriots.
But with big news such as the reported agreement comes Twitter reactions.