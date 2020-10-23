Twitter Predictably Reacted To News Of Bucs’ Reported Deal With Antonio Brown

In case you haven’t heard, Antonio Brown reportedly is in agreement on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 32-year-old could make his debut — if the deal becomes official — in Week 9 after serving his eight-game suspension.

Brown also adds another weapon for Tom Brady, who reportedly was the “driving force” in helping the two sides reach a deal. The duo also played together in one game with the New England Patriots.

But with big news such as the reported agreement comes Twitter reactions.

Antonio Brown suiting up to play his annual game with Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/gtRfImVQk6 — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) October 23, 2020

Bruce Arians right now pic.twitter.com/jRqEN3qiG3 — PMT memes (@PardonMyMeme) October 23, 2020

Tom is the greatest recruiter in NFL history — Jac Collinsworth (@JacCollinsworth) October 23, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images