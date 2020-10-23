Twitter Predictably Reacted To News Of Bucs’ Reported Deal With Antonio Brown

Wouldn't have expected anything less from Twitter

In case you haven’t heard, Antonio Brown reportedly is in agreement on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 32-year-old could make his debut — if the deal becomes official — in Week 9 after serving his eight-game suspension.

Brown also adds another weapon for Tom Brady, who reportedly was the “driving force” in helping the two sides reach a deal. The duo also played together in one game with the New England Patriots.

But with big news such as the reported agreement comes Twitter reactions.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

