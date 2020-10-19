Twitter Rags On Atlanta Sports After Braves Give Up 3-1 NLCS Lead To Dodgers

We feel bad for Atlanta sports fans, but this is why they can’t have nice things.

They’d just lose them anyways.

After what happened with the Falcons against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, with Atlanta giving up a 28-3 lead, the writing was on the wall for Twitter users itching to get jokes off as the Los Angeles Dodgers forced a Game 7 against the Braves.

people waiting to make brutal atlanta sports jokes pic.twitter.com/6VtQnCGWbJ — Adam London (@_adamlondon) October 19, 2020

Atlanta once led the National League Championship Series 3-1, but as you know, it will be Los Angeles contending for the World Series.