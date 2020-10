If you have Ezekiel Elliott on your fantasy football team, chances are you weren’t too happy with his first-half performance.

The Cowboys running back fumbled twice against the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football,” something you don’t typically see from him… or really ever.

Oh no Zeke…



This is the first game in Elliott's career where he has lost 2 fumbles in 1 game, and he did it in consecutive drives. pic.twitter.com/rvq6fuQRWO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 20, 2020

Twitter, naturally, took notice. And had plenty to say about it.

Cowboys fans: “HOLD THE BALL!”



Zeke: pic.twitter.com/hYOlJshZBO — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) October 20, 2020

Please tell me Zeke is better than Derrick Henry. I dare you. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 20, 2020

Cowboys: Zeke protect the ball and we will win this game Zeke: pic.twitter.com/HMswblTeQR — R Kelly’s Burner Account (@princenword1) October 20, 2020

Zeke trying to carry the football rn: pic.twitter.com/EcAmjt7JQ9 — Rosa Parks’ Burner Account (@Rosasburner) October 20, 2020

Better luck in the second half, Zeke.

