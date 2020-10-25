Twitter Reacts To World Series Game 4 Ending As Rays Walk Off Dodgers

“What in the world just happened?”

Baseball fans everywhere had that exact reaction as the Tampa Bay Rays walked off with a 8-7 win during Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tampa Bay’s Brett Phillips provided the heroics, stroking his first career postseason hit with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. His single to right center, along with a costly Dodgers error by Chris Taylor, allowed Kevin Kiermaier to score from second before Randy Arozarena scored from first base on a fielding error.

Check out the play here:

THE ENDING OF RAYS-DODGERS IN GAME 4: pic.twitter.com/6vMnHGpYdq — ESPN (@espn) October 25, 2020

The chaos that ensued on the field was followed by chaos on social media. Here’s what some had to say:

Ooohhsjoshsiskdgskamebdusbsksnfhsndnosfysh!!!!!!! — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 25, 2020

Yes it did 😂 pic.twitter.com/mV8PupNo3D — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 25, 2020

WILDEST WALK OFF EVER!!! Brett Phillips plays hero on a 2 run single #RaysUp #WorldSeries — Adnan Virk (@adnansvirk) October 25, 2020

okay so I screamed when Phillips hit it and then I screamed when Taylor dropped it and then I screamed when Randy went home and then I screamed when Randy fell down and then I screamed when the ball got away from Smith and then I screamed when Randy scored. when did you scream? — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 25, 2020

Very happy for Brett Phillips. That’s the best moment of that dude’s life. Love to see it. — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) October 25, 2020

I mean, that was some great sports TV right there. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 25, 2020

Every Dodgers fan after that ending pic.twitter.com/s15brd9ckL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2020

me trying to explain whatever the hell just happened to anyone who missed the game tonight pic.twitter.com/kPmxbMixBn — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 25, 2020

Holy smokes that was incredible. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) October 25, 2020

What a bizarre ending to an awesome Game!!#WorldSeries #MLB — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 25, 2020

That was the most chaotic ending to a baseball game I've ever seen I feel like I just mainlined joy — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 25, 2020

What in the hell just happened?!?!?! CHAOS!!! — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) October 25, 2020

The Rays and Dodgers now head to a best-of-three series with each having two wins apiece.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images