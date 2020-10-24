UFC 254 Live Stream: Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs. Justin Gaethje Online

Are you ready for a UFC superfight, Fight Island style?

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje will square off Saturday in the UFC 254 main event, a lightweight championship fight in Abu Dhabi. The undefeated Nurmagomedov currently holds the lightweight belt, but Gaethje, the interim title holder, is perhaps his most formidable foe yet.

Due to the location, UFC 254 will start earlier than most cards, with prelims set to begin around 10:15 a.m. ET.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 254 online and on TV:

Here’s how to watch the prelims:

When: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+ PPV

And here’s how to watch the main card:

When: Saturday, July 24 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: PPV

Live Stream: ESPN+ PPV

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images