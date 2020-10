The NCAA is cracking down on UMass Amherst.

UMass faces violations in both its men’s basketball and women’s tennis teams after students received extra financial aid rewards and will be forced to pay fines and vacate wins.

The UMass women’s tennis squad even will have to vacate an A-10 Conference championship.

