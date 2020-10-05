Updated NASCAR Playoff Standings After Denny Hamlin’s Win At Talladega

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Denny Hamlin on Sunday joined Kurt Busch as the only two drivers locked into the Round of 8 with his victory in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The entertaining event was the second of three Round of 12 races.

Here are the updated standings through five playoff races:

Following further review of post-race video, NASCAR rescinded the penalty on the No. 9 for passing below the double yellow line. @chaseelliott earns a P5 finish as a result. pic.twitter.com/lSrC9Tmzsg — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 5, 2020

Barring total chaos, the top six drivers should make it through to the next round. The battle for the last two spots could get quite interesting, however.