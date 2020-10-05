Updated NASCAR Playoff Standings After Denny Hamlin’s Win At Talladega

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Denny Hamlin on Sunday joined Kurt Busch as the only two drivers locked into the Round of 8 with his victory in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The entertaining event was the second of three Round of 12 races.
Here are the updated standings through five playoff races:
Barring total chaos, the top six drivers should make it through to the next round. The battle for the last two spots could get quite interesting, however.
Drivers will compete next Sunday in the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.