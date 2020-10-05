Video Monitoring System Among NFL’s Updates To COVID-19 Protocols

As one team experiences a full-fledged COVID-19 outbreak, and a number of other positive tests have came up positive across the league, the NFL on Monday informed teams that it will be keeping a closer eye on them as the season proceeds.

Literally.

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 franchises laying out updates to its coronavirus safety policy after having to make changes to its Week 4 schedule. Among them is the implementation of a “video monitoring system to ensure compliance with protocols.”

Here are some other new components to the COVID-19 policy:

— Longer onboarding process for free agent tryouts

— Limitations on the number of tryouts per week

— Gatherings outside club facilities prohibited

— All meetings are recommended to be be virtual

— Masks recommended during practices and walk-throughs

— Decrease traveling parties and time spent in lunch rooms and locker rooms.

Check out the full memo here.

The league is stressing the importance of these increased safety measures, adding that violations could result in the forfeiture of games.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images