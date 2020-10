The NFL’s Week 5 Sunday slate will wrap up in the Pacific Northwest.

The Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks are set to square off in a primetime clash. The Seahawks enter the matchup as one of the five remaining unbeaten teams this season. The Vikings, meanwhile, are coming off their first win of the campaign against the Houston Texans.

Here’s how to watch Vikings vs. Seahawks online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images